International award for Bay youth co-ordinator

Her passion to transform the lives of girls from Nelson Mandela Bay has resulted in a young Bay woman winning an international competition.

United Through Sport coordinator Lindiwe Cezula was announced as one of the winners of the Gurls Talk Made to Play Fund Competition, Women Win in partnership with Nike.

The competition was open to women under the age of 25, from organisations based in Ghana, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Turkey, the UK, Italy, France and SA.

The purpose of the Women Win competition is to support inspirational young women from across the world to encourage the next generation of girls to get active.

Part of the winning package includes grant funding, active wear and a spot in the Women Win's Leadership Development Programme – which will include a trip to Paris in June.

“I would like to see the day where girls own their bodies, the colour of their skin and most importantly, for them to know they have the body, mind and courage – and that they are in charge of it all,” Cezula said.

She plans to utilise the grant to develop a dance programme for United Through Sport’s girls’ empowerment programme, GirlsUnite.

Cezula received her BA, majoring in political science and public administration, from Nelson Mandela University in April. In primary school her netball talents were spotted by United Through Sport director Nick Mould on a dusty sportsfield in Zwide.

She attended Pearson High School as part of United Through Sport’s Senior School of Excellence, and in her matric year received a special award for perseverance.

“We are extremely proud of Lindiwe,” Mould said.

“She came into our programme when she was just 11, and to see her grasp the opportunities that have come her way and then complete the circle by giving back to the next generation is hugely inspirational.

“She is a true example of the potential in our youth.”

Lindiwe is employed as the Youth1st network co-ordinator at United Through Sport in Port Elizabeth and plans to study for an honours degree in public administration.