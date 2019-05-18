Embattled Durban mayor Zandile Gumede has expressed sadness at the death of former ANC eThekwini chief whip and executive committee member Stanley Xulu.

In a statement on Friday‚ Gumede said Xulu‚ who served as ANC regional chair while she was the regional treasurer‚ had died at a time when the organisation was going through a period of reflection.

“His passing comes at a time when we were having deep reflection on the current situation of our region in a quest to promote unity.

“He is one of the leaders who have been instrumental in starting engagements that will unite this region,” she said.

“In his wonderful memory‚ we will continue to rebuild and unite the movement and the alliance in the region and the province.”

There are moves to oust Gumede‚ who is also the ANC eThekwini region chair‚ as mayor after she was charged for her alleged role in a R208m solid waste tender scandal which has rocked the metro.

She is out on R50‚000 bail after appearing in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday along with councillor Mondli Mthembu. They face charges of influencing the awarding of municipal tenders.

Xulu was among 10 councillors and 161 employees of the eThekwini municipality who raked in more than R19m from doing business with the city‚ according to the Manase forensic report‚ released seven years ago, which investigated R3.5bn worth of contracts awarded by the municipality over 10 years.

He was fined a year’s salary over the contracts.