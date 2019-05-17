SuperSport gives Robert Marawa the boot

History repeated itself on Thursday night after popular sportscaster Robert Marawa was told by SuperSport management just hours before going on air not bother turning up at work.

Marawa had met the pay channel’s management on Wednesday and was told that his contract would not be renewed.

SuperSport confirmed the decision had been taken, saying that a "restructure" of its football coverage didn't include Marawa.

But on Thursday, the sportscaster took to Twitter to drop a bombshell.

He told his more than 806,000 followers that he had been fired from his popular SuperSport television show, Thursday Night Live with Marawa, via text message.

He said he received the message just hours before he was to head to studio for the live broadcast of the show.

“I received a text around 18H50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa on @SuperSportTV,” Marawa tweeted. "I would like to thank all those who have supported my journey as a Sportscaster & those I've worked with at Supersport!”

Asked by a follower what happened, Marawa tweeted: "One day u will ALL know. It will cost me my life but u will know."