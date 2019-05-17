More fuel price woes on the horizon as carbon tax is introduced in June

Fuel data for May is showing a listless fuel price picture. This is according to the Automobile Association (AA) which quotes unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

"The overall picture is of little change," the AA says. "The rand has slipped marginally by 13c against the US dollar since the department of energy's surprise early announcement of the May fuel price on Sunday, April 28," it adds.

The association said the international oil price had also ebbed and flowed, with the landed basic price of petrol dropping by more than 60c a litre in the first days of May before regaining ground after the election.