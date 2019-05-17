'He was wrongfully accused and burnt'

A 27-year-old man who was necklaced in a vigilante attack was a case of mistaken identity.

Rethabile Choshane's family yesterday said their son had nothing to do with a robbery he was attacked for at Qalabusha informal settlement in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

They said he was on his way to pick up some sorghum for his chickens at a nearby farm on Monday morning at about 5am when he was attacked by a mob after he was mistaken for a bag snatcher.

A woman was mugged and her attackers ran towards his direction and he was not given a chance to defend himself, said Choshane's aunt who did not want to be named.

"The worst pain a mother can feel is losing your child."

She said Choshane was employed as a security guard at a local bottle store.

"He was off on Sunday and he would be at home with his father or hung out with friends," she said.