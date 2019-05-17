Former The Herald photographer Mike Holmes does his bit for rhino

A dramatic photograph by award-winning former The Herald lensman Mike Holmes is helping to put the spotlight on Endangered Species Day on Friday.

The photograph of a black rhino charging is being exhibited for sale on a Stephen Welz online Art and Books auction, which started on Thursday and runs until next Thursday.

Auction spokesperson Thembalethu Kumalo said the sale of the framed and signed image would benefit conservation as well.

“It will help put the spotlight on Endangered Species Day and a percentage of the proceeds of Black Rhino Charge and Aloe – which has been valued at R8,000 to R12,000 – will be donated to Port Elizabeth’s Wildline, a self-funded wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre run by Arnold Slabbert.”

Kumalo said the photograph was significant because of the critical plight of the rhino, which is being decimated by poachers.

The white rhino, which was saved from extinction in the 1960s, is now down to between 19,000 and 21,000 animals, while the smaller black rhino is critically endangered with just 5,000 animals left.

The auction follows on the May 6 UN Global Assessment report that one-million wildlife species are at risk of extinction due to human activity.

Holmes said he took the photograph in an Eastern Cape game park – which cannot be named for security reasons – late one evening.

“It was almost dark and he came at us, twice in fact. He meant business and there was some screaming from tourists.

“I wasn’t sure I had captured anything because of the lack of light.

“Only later did I see it had worked and there was this wonderful little coral aloe in the corner as well.”

To participate in the online auction, open to bidders around the world, anyone interested can register on the Stephan Welz and Co Digital Saleroom, through the website at www.stephanwelzandco.co.za ,or by downloading their mobile app.