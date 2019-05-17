Don't feel bad - our ancient African ancestors loved comfort food too

SA has once again proven to be a treasure trove of evidence for anyone interested in our distant past as human beings.

This time, it's not how we evolved genetically but what we ate that is under the microscope.

And that evidence points to a love of all things starchy and a braai to rival any other.

Charred food remains were found in hearths inside the Klasies River cave, which is on the Tsitsikamma coast in the Humansdorp district of the Eastern Cape.