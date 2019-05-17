Dirco in contact with family of SA man killed in Dubai plane crash

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) on Friday said it was in contact with the family of the South African who died in a small-plane crash south of Dubai on Thursday evening.

The South African is one of four people killed in the crash. His identity has not been made public.

"We are aware of the incident and we are in contact with the family. We are providing them with support and they will make the announcement once they are ready," Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya told TimesLIVE on Friday.

Flights were reportedly delayed and diverted as the airport was closed for 45 minutes.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement that the four-seater plane, a DA42 registered in the UK, was on a mission to calibrate terrestrial navigation systems at the airport.