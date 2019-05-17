Beachfront fatal crash driver ‘fled scene out of fear’
Accused says he thought onlookers were coming to attack him
A pilot has admitted to crashing the car he was driving into a pedestrian on the Port Elizabeth beachfront, killing the man, and deciding to flee when he saw the body lying in the middle of the road.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.