Beachfront fatal crash driver ‘fled scene out of fear’

Accused says he thought onlookers were coming to attack him

PREMIUM

By Kathryn Kimberley -

A pilot has admitted to crashing the car he was driving into a pedestrian on the Port Elizabeth beachfront, killing the man, and deciding to flee when he saw the body lying in the middle of the road.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.