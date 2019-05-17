Bay man jailed for killing ex-girlfriend during jealous rage

A Port Elizabeth man was sent to life behind bars for stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death during a jealous rage.

Sibongiseni Sotomella, 27, was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday for a murder he committed it 2017.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that Vivian Selloane Morai, 27, was killed at her home in Mkayo Street in Greenfields, Bethelsdorp, when Sotomella came to the house on November 11, 2017.

“He phoned her on her cellphone to come outside but she refused. He kicked the door opened and entered. Morai’s sister, who was in the kitchen, tried to prevent him further entry but she was overpowered. Morai tried to lock him out the room but he managed to force the door open. She was stabbed several times and died before receiving any medical attention,” she said.

Naidu said that the following day, Sotomella handed himself over to the police and was released on R800 bail.

Last year he was rearrested after flouting his bail conditions.

“He remained in custody until his sentencing today. At the time of the fatal killing, Morai and Sotomella were no longer in a relationship, however, the motive for killing her was jealousy,” Naidu said.

Mount Road Cluster Commander Major General Thembisile Patekile said that the conviction was a result of good work by detective Osher Bergman.

“The unrelenting attacks and murders on women and children destroy the moral ethics of society and, therefore, sentences such as this is most deserving to the perpetrators,” he said.