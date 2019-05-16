Were the 'indelible' ink pens used on voters faulty? IEC won't say, yet

Preliminary tests have been done on a batch of markers used to ink voters' thumbs on election day on May 8, the IEC said on Thursday.

This after claims that their "indelible" ink could easily be washed off.

IEC deputy chief executive Masego Shiburi said they were yet to make a final determination on whether the pens were faulty, but suggested that the effectiveness of the pens may have been counteracted by "agents" applied to the hands of voters.