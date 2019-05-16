WATCH | Chaos erupts as WSU students clash with security in Mthatha
Chaos erupted at the Walter Sisulu university Mthatha campus this morning as students clashed with security guards.
The clash happened after student learnt of a fellow student who was “harassed” by the security guards.
The security guards were brought on campus on Monday to “stabilize the situation” after a week of student-away as some students were demanding to be paid NSFAS allowances.
Student clashed with security personnel at WSU's Mthatha campus.
The university vice chancellor professor Rob Midgely then issued a communique that the Mthatha campus would close if students did not return to school on Monday.
SRC publicist Asanda Mtshezi told DispatchLive that the security guards were brought in since there were fears that some students would disrupt classes.
“One classes were disrupted. We don’t know why people are still here. They are just victimizing students,” she said.
The Dispatch has learnt that clash at the Nelson Mandela Drive site started after the security guards harassed a student they were accusing he was filming them.
“When students heard of what had happened and get angry. The clash with the security guards then started,” she said.
