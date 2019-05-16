Varsity 'cowardly' for postponing 'Gangster State' book launch

Penguin Random House (PRH) on Thursday slammed the University of the Free State for cancelling the launch of Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture, penned by journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh.

The publishing company said the launch had been advertised "for some time", adding that it was cancelled without it or the author being informed.

The event was arranged in partnership with the UFS Business School and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) for next Thursday May 23.

PRH CEO Steve Connolly said the company believed the event was cancelled on the advice of the university's security department.

"It is the university's role to stand up for free speech, and the security office is there to defend that right if necessary.

"The first Cape Town launch of Gangster State was similarly cancelled on the advice of the Waterfront (mall) security team, but we managed to move the event a kilometre or two away and it passed off peacefully. When it was rescheduled at the Waterfront a week later, it also passed off peacefully."

"Obviously we do not have all the details, but this has all the hallmarks of cowardice in the face of pressure to cancel the event from powerful forces in the Free State," Connolly said.

The controversial book is about ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his alleged links to state capture in the Free State, where he served as premier.

Magashule has denied any wrongdoing.