UCT academic resigns over 'racist' research

An academic accused of promoting racism through a research article he co-authored has resigned from the University of Cape Town (UCT) and removed his affiliation with the institution from the article in question.

Yesterday the University confirmed that Prof Simplice Asongu tendered his resignation after a journal article he co-authored with Oasis Kodila-Tedika sparked controversy. The study which is titled Intelligence and slave exports from Africa was published in the Journal of Interdisciplinary Economics.

It makes a finding that countries with higher IQ levels were more likely to experience lower instances of slave exports from Africa.

“We postulate and justify a hypothesis that countries which are endowed with higher cognitive ability are more likely to experience lower levels of slave exports probably due to relatively better abilities to organise, corporate, oversee and confront slave vendors,” it states.

It goes on to state that the link between slave trade and intelligence conceivable.