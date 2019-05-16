The chains of poverty have finally been broken, says PowerBall winner

Years of poverty, suffering and unfulfilled dreams are yesterday’s news for a 50-year-old from Kroonstad in the Free State after he bagged a whopping R38.8m PowerBall jackpot.

Sharing his story with National Lottery operator Ithuba, the man said he has been battling to make ends meet since being retrenched as a truck driver in 2017.

“Since my retrenchment, I have been working odd jobs at different places,” he said.

"One thing that I never stopped doing is playing the lottery. I have been a loyal lottery player for more than 10 years now and I've always believed that one day I will win the jackpot."

The man is one of the two people who won the R77.7m PowerBall jackpot in April, each bagging more than R38.8m.

He only came forward this week to claim his prize.