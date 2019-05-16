'Second leg' of corruption investigation puts guilty Cape cop back in dock

Former police brigadier Kolinden Govender on Thursday appeared alongside alleged extortion boss Nafiz Modack in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, where they face more than 50 corruption charges.

Govender was serving a four-year sentence in Malmesbury prison until Thursday, when lawyer William King asked for his release on R5,000 bail for the corruption case.

The former policeman allegedly received payments from Modack, 37, and his mother, Ruwaida, 60, in exchange for favours that advanced Modack's "business interests".

King also applied for Govender's release on parole, claiming he was a "model prisoner", but no decision was taken. If parole is granted, Govender would have served only a year of his four-year sentence.

Govender was sentenced with former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer after they were found guilty of accepting corrupt payments from businessman Salim Dawjee.