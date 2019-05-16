Duduzane Zuma was driving slower than legal speed limit: defence expert

If Duduzane Zuma had been travelling at a higher speed than the taxi he collided with, he would have missed it altogether, an expert witness for the defence testified on Thursday.

In fact, Zuma and the minibus taxi driver were driving at a far lower speed than the 120km/h limit on the M1 South near Grayston Drive in Johannesburg on February 1 2014.

This is according to accident reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter, who told the Randburg Magistrate's Court that Zuma's Porsche 911 collided with the taxi while driving at 87km/h.

Zuma faces a charge of culpable homicide in relation to the death of taxi passenger Phumzile Dube, mother of a then two-year-old girl. In March, Zuma heard that he would not have to answer for the death of Jeanette Mashaba, another passenger, who died in hospital a few weeks after the crash. The court heard that she had died of natural causes stemming from a pre-existing condition.