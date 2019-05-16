Arcadia man injured as alleged gangsters open fire outside house
A 37-year-old man was shot and injured outside a house in Niekerk Street, in Arcadia on Wednesday evening.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man was at a friend’s house watching a movie at about 8.15pm when he decided to go home.
“As he exited the yard, he noticed two unknown men approaching him. One had a firearm and fired several shots at him. He sustained a gunshot wound to his lower back,” she said.
Naidu said the injured man had no gang affiliation, but added that the gunmen were possibly gangsters.
- In another incident at about 9pm, police arrested two men after finding a stolen firearm inside their spaza shop in Ingwe Street, Motherwell.
The firearm was reported stolen in Port Alfred during October 2018.
“Upon searching the shop, a .38 revolver with three rounds of ammunition was found hidden in a clothing basket inside the shop,” police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said.
Both men - aged 31 and 46 - were arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
Both suspects will appear before the Motherwell magistrate's court on Friday.