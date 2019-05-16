Arcadia man injured as alleged gangsters open fire outside house

A 37-year-old man was shot and injured outside a house in Niekerk Street, in Arcadia on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man was at a friend’s house watching a movie at about 8.15pm when he decided to go home.

“As he exited the yard, he noticed two unknown men approaching him. One had a firearm and fired several shots at him. He sustained a gunshot wound to his lower back,” she said.

Naidu said the injured man had no gang affiliation, but added that the gunmen were possibly gangsters.

In another incident at about 9pm, police arrested two men after finding a stolen firearm inside their spaza shop in Ingwe Street, Motherwell.

The firearm was reported stolen in Port Alfred during October 2018.

“Upon searching the shop, a .38 revolver with three rounds of ammunition was found hidden in a clothing basket inside the shop,” police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said.

Both men - aged 31 and 46 - were arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Both suspects will appear before the Motherwell magistrate's court on Friday.