‘Small in stature but powerful in spirit’
Friends and family pay tribute at memorial for former columnist and author
Entrepreneur, author and former Herald columnist Kazeka Mashologu-Kuse may have been small in stature, but she was a lioness with a big heart who was not afraid to confront the strong and powerful.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.