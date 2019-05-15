Search for Knysna businessman continues

The search for well-known Knysna businessperson and classic car dealer is still under way with police canvassing the area for clues to his mysterious disappearance.

Egbertus "Bert" Scheepers, 65, has been missing since May 9 and was reported as being missing to police the following day.

Details remain sketchy as to what could have happened to him as police continue to canvass the Thesen Island area in Knysna looking for clues.

According to police, CCTV footage at the island shows him arriving home but not leaving. Described as an avid car collector and dealer, Scheepers owns the House of Classic and Sports Cars in Knysna's Main Road.

None of Scheepers's vehicles – all 120 of them – are missing and the car he was driving on the day of his disappearance, a Mercedes-Benz, was still parked at his house.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said efforts to locate Scheepers were still under way while the Search and Rescue K9 unit had been brought in to assist.

“The divers are searching the lagoon together with other role-players while neighbourhood watches and several residents have joined together and been assisting with the search,” he said.

“Detectives have assessed CCTV footage and are following up all leads but to date we do not have much more to work with. The search is ongoing.”

On Monday, Pojie confirmed Scheepers left his home for work at about 8am on the Thursday before returning to the island later that day. He has not been seen since and his wallet, cellphone and personal belongings were all found at his house.

Pojie said several police resources were being used to assist with the search.

This is the second mysterious disappearance to hit the town since 2018.

In April 2018, Norwegian student Marie Saether Ostbo, 21, disappeared in the Knysna area while on holiday.

All leads were followed up and the Norwegian police's serious crimes unit flew to South Africa to assist with the probe.

Marie had been studying in France and had arrived in Sedgefield with a group of international student tourists on April 18.

She was last seen that same evening‚ on the beach near the backpacker lodge where the group was staying.

Her cellphone‚ hat and shoes were found close to where she was last seen, but to date she remains missing.