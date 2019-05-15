Pupils locked out of school toilets by 'unpaid' contractor
Hundreds of pupils and staff at four Eastern Cape schools have been forced to relieve themselves in the open veld for the past two months. This is not because there are no toilets, as is sometimes the case at some schools, but because the subcontractor who built the pit latrines at the Mthatha schools has padlocked them because he claims he is owed “millions of rands”.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.