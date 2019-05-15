One killed and two injured 40 minutes apart in George shooting

One person was killed and two injured in separate shootings in George on Monday night.

Thando Mbambo, 36, was shot in the chest when three men ambushed him at 7.20pm while he was walking home in Tabata Street in Zone 9, Thembalethu.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said that Mbambo was attacked and shot at point-blank range before his firearm was stolen.

“It is alleged that the men, of whom two were armed with firearms, demanded his firearm and one of the suspects shot him at point-blank range. He succumbed to a single gunshot wound to his chest.

“It is believed that the motive could have been robbery of (his) firearm,” he said.

Pojie said that Mbambo’s other personal belongings, such as his car keys, wallet and driver’s license, was found on the scene.

“We believe that the suspects took the deceased’s firearm and fled from the scene,” he said.

In another incident, by 8pm two teenagers were shot and injured while walking on the footpath between Zone 9 in Thembalethu and Rosedale in Pacaltsdorp.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the victims, aged 18 and 19 years old, were ambushed by two suspects armed with firearms as they were on their way to Lawaaikamp.”

Pojie said that during the shooting, both victims were struck by bullets while managing to run away.

“While running towards Rosedale, the 19-year-old, who was hit in his leg, collapsed in the ravine where police and paramedics later found him. The other wounded victim, a 18-year-old boy, who sustained multiple wounds to the abdomen, chest and arm, managed to reach the sidewalk in Rebecca Street, Rosedale where he collapsed due to the injuries he sustained.

Both teenagers were taken to hospital.

Pojie said that they were investigating whether the two incidents were linked.