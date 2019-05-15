Direct, deadly attacks on SA truck drivers are getting worse

Rocks being hurled directly at truck drivers is "something new" as a spate of attacks on the "soft targets" plays out on the country's roads - some of them deadly.

That was the warning sounded by Road Freight Association (RFA) CEO Gavin Kelly on Wednesday, as reports of more rock-throwing and looting incidents emerged.

"Throwing rocks or stones from overhead bridges is something new. We've had rocks packed on the road or roads being closed off to bring the truck to a standstill and then burnt. But these incidents now are attacks directly on the driver," Kelly said.

"One can compare it to what happened in the 80s and the 90s. There is a lot."