Tears of joy as Greenacres jewellery heist killers jailed

Four sentenced for Greenacres murder

By Devon Koen - 14 May 2019

Tears of joy flowed amid sighs of relief in the Port Elizabeth High Court when four men convicted of the cold-blooded murder of an innocent bystander during a jewellery store heist received hefty sentences, including life in prison.

