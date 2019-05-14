Foreign students robbed at gunpoint

An armed gang evaded a citizen's arrest as they sped away after a daring robbery of foreign students at a Mamelodi school in Tshwane.

A woman was shot in the arm, while a teacher suffered head injuries after being pistol-whipped by the criminals who robbed about 20 students yesterday.

The Viva Foundation of South Africa, an independent primary school in Alaska, an informal settlement, near Mamelodi East, was ambushed by armed robbers in a Toyota Quantum kombi during a visit by foreign students, mainly from the US.

An official at the school said she believed the criminals were trailing a bus carrying the students as they made their way to the facility.

According to employees at the institution who refused to be identified for fear for their safety, the foreign students arrived around midday in a scheduled visit.

However, when staff opened the gates to let them in, six criminals also went in undetected as they mingled with the students.

Once inside, they made the visiting students lay on the ground and robbed them at gunpoint.

"The next thing, as we came out of the building, the students were lying on the floor, the criminals were taking their bags which had their phones, purses, electronic devices and other personal belongings," one of the employees said.

A local teacher was also robbed and assaulted.

A smaller group of the visiting students had already made it into a Grade 1 classroom, where they were followed and robbed in front of pupils also at gunpoint, another staffer confirmed.