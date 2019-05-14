Clampdown on EC stock theft sees animals returned to rightful owners
Most recoveries in Mthatha, Maladini, Tsolo, Bluewater, Thabamkoti and Maluti.
A clampdown on stock theft across the Eastern Cape has seen more than a hundred sheep, cattle and horses recovered.
Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said the recoveries were part of various anti stock theft interventions over the last two weeks.
In total, 53 cattle, 101 sheep and three horses were all recovered and returned to their owners.
Tonjeni said while some of the animals had been stolen, others had simply been lost.
According to the 2017/2018 crime statistics, more than 6,000 stock theft cases were reported in the Eastern Cape between April 2017 to March 31 2019.
Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga said stock theft should not be taken lightly.
"It is theft of livelihoods, national economy and a threat to food security," she said.
In a statement, she appealed to residents to be vigilant and stop buying stock or meat from stock thieves.
"Let us not be an accessory to crime, let us not create and support a market for stock theft," Ntshinga said.
Most of the recoveries were in Mthatha, Maladini, Tsolo, Bluewater, Thabamkoti and Maluti.