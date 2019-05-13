Gifts surprise new moms at hospital
A first Mother’s Day in hospital was a lot more pleasant than some mothers at Dora Nginza Hospital had expected, as they were surprised with a Mother’s Day card, cupcakes and momand-baby care bags from the Embrace Mother’s Day Connect team.
