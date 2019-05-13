Cops search for Knysna classic car dealer after mysterious disappearance

A well-known Knysna businessperson and classic car dealer has been missing since last week, prompting a full scale search.

Details emerged on Monday when police turned to the media to assist with locating Egbertus "Bert" Scheepers, 65.

Described as an avid car collector and dealer, Scheepers owns the House of Classic and Sports Cars in Main Road, Knysna.

None of Scheepers's vehicles – all 120 of them – are missing and the car he drove on the day of his disappearance, a Mercedes-Benz, is parked at his home.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said Scheepers went missing on Thursday May 9.

Pojie said Scheepers was last seen near his house in Thesen Island, Knysna.

“Preliminary investigation into his disappearance indicates that he left his residence for work at about 8am on Thursday. He allegedly returned to the island later that day, but was nowhere to be found,” Pojie said.

“However, his phone and wallet with personal information was found in his home.”

The car he was driving was also parked at the house and it is unclear how he left the house.

Pojie said his life-partner reported him as missing to police on Friday.

“Local police immediately established a search party which consist of members of various police units. The search for the missing person resumed this morning [Monday] and is ongoing.”

House of Classic and Sports Cars referred questions to the Scheepers family who have been unreachable despite several attempts.

Garden Route Motor Club chair and one of the organisers of the Knysna Motor Show, Peter Pretorius, said they were all concerned as to where he could be.

“It is a mystery and everyone is concerned. He is a member of several motor clubs across the country,” he said.

“This is a big concern and we are all looking for answers. I just hope he is okay.”

Pretorius said Scheepers was well known for participating in various motor shows, mostly in the Knysna and George areas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Captain Carolus Heyser on 082-778-7241.