Ramaphosa's acclaim rescues ANC fortunes

President Cyril Ramaphosa's popularity appears to have saved the ANC as some voters split their votes - choosing him in the national ballot but snubbing his party in the provincial vote.

A trend in which voters split their national and provincial votes, in support of Ramaphosa nationally, emerged in Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga with more than half of voting districts declared last night.

By 6.30pm last night, the ANC was set to retain control of the national government as they were hovering around 56% - with about half the votes having been counted.

The DA had just more than 22%, while the EFF had received just under 10%. Freedom Front Plus were a surprise package, amassing more than 200,000 votes.

In Gauteng and Western Cape, with more than 50% of all voting districts tallied and declared, the ANC enjoyed a three percent additional support nationally. In KZN and Mpumalanga, the party recorded more than 1% additional support nationally.

The results are in line with the results of the internal ANC survey made public ahead of the elections, which found that Ramaphosa was more popular than the party among voters.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula said the voting patterns were not surprising as the ANC was aware of Ramaphosa's popularity.

"The positive mood around our president and the New Dawn is reflected in the votes in which people give Ramaphosa more votes at national for the ANC." He said some voters snubbed the party on the provincial ballot because of the perceptions that some of their leaders were involved in corruption.

"There are a whole lot of challenges that we have faced in different provinces, organisationally, which implicated on the perceptions broadly in society that we are more about ourselves and our families.