News

Meet Nelson Mandela Bay master of magic and illusion

PREMIUM
By Siyabonga Sesant - 10 May 2019

Jaw-dropping illusions, never-before-seen feats and mind-blowing magic were what audiences could expect from his performances, he promised on Tuesday.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'It's rigging!': Angry opposition parties question election credibility
Double voting: Was it possible in the 2019 SA elections? The answer is yes!

Most Read

X