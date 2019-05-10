Australian chef paralysed in freak holiday accident in Cape Town

A crowd-funding campaign is under way to provide "extensive rehabilitation" and care for an Australian chef left paralysed in a freak accident while on holiday with his fiancée in Cape Town.

Gareth Flanagan, 21, had planned to scatter his late brother’s ashes during his stay in South Africa.

But during a stopover in the coastal town of Kleinmond with his fiancée, Leisha Galluccio, 21, he dived into a river and struck his head on April 25.

"Gareth decided to dive in only a metre to the right of where he had just been in the water and I knew the moment he hit water that something wasn't right," Galluccio told nine.com.au from South Africa, in an article published on Friday.

"All I saw was blood gushing down from his head."