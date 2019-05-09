Women denied to vote over fake nails

It was just after 6am, and as one drove into the heart of SA's world-renowned Soweto township yesterday morning, one got the feeling that this was indeed elections day.

The usually busy streets and traffic jammed roads were very calm as people who usually head to work around that time were either already queuing up at their various voting stations or at home, preparing to go out at the first sign of daylight.

There were just a few brave souls on the streets, jogging in the icy weather.

Throughout the country, scores of people braved the cold, windy and - in some areas - rainy weather to queue at various voting stations to make their marks.

In the North West province's villages of Ramaphosa, Dertig and Lefatlheng, voters came out in numbers, with some clad in colours of their favourite political parties.

Although many voted without any hassles, a young woman from Ramaphosa village left the voting station in tears after she was turned back because she had fake nails.

Others were made to remove their nail polish before being allowed to vote.

Sowetan witnessed a presiding officer telling a young woman that she needed to remove her artificial nails before being allowed to vote.

Independent Electoral Commission in North West electoral officer Tumeloentle Thina said the woman voted but refused to comment further.

Several other women with artificial nails were turned away in some parts of the country, including EFF leader Julius Malema's wife Mantwa Matlala-Malema.

Malema complained to officials at Mponegele Primary School in Seshego, Limpopo, and his wife was allowed to vote.

Boitumelo Maswanganyi, 22, had to use a 20 cent coin to scrape off her nail polish before voting.

"They said the marker won't appear, so I needed to remove my nail polish. I'm just irritated... but I'm happy that I have voted," Maswanganyi said.