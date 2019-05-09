WATCH | People in EFF regalia caught on camera 'violently manhandling' elderly woman

EFF leader Julius Malema said the party was investigating a video showing men dressed in red regalia manhandling an elderly woman.

In the video shared on social media, a group of men instruct the woman to get out of the venue.

The woman, clad in ANC regalia, seemingly refuses and is later violently removed from her chair.

The woman falls to the ground as the singing continues around her. A man in the background can be heard shouting that the woman should leave the venue.