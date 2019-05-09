News

Still no sign of 'dangerous' Eastern Cape prisoners

By Iavan Pijoos - 09 May 2019
Andisa Vas
There has been no sign of the three prisoners who escaped from the Middledrift Correctional Centre‚ Eastern Cape‚ police said on Thursday morning.

"There has been no new development thus far. We are still searching for them‚" police spokesman Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said.

The men‚ identified as Aviwe Light Nkwalase‚ Andisa Vas and Sizwe Mhlana‚ escaped on Tuesday.

Aviwe Nkwalase.
Sizwe Mhlana
It was still unclear how they escaped.

The men‚ who are serving time for robbery and attempted robbery‚ have been described as dangerous by the police.

