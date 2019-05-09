There has been no sign of the three prisoners who escaped from the Middledrift Correctional Centre‚ Eastern Cape‚ police said on Thursday morning.

"There has been no new development thus far. We are still searching for them‚" police spokesman Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said.

The men‚ identified as Aviwe Light Nkwalase‚ Andisa Vas and Sizwe Mhlana‚ escaped on Tuesday.