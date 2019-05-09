Russian plan to cook election

A Russian NGO allegedly behind an unsuccessful plan to interfere in the South African elections appears to be part of an attempt to gain an economic foothold in Africa.

The Daily Maverick (DM), working with London-based investigative agency the Dossier Centre, revealed on Wednesday the alleged plot was being carried out by an organisation linked to a man known as Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “cook”.

The media outlet said Yevgeny Prigozhin was behind the world’s most serious disinformation campaigns.

In 2018, the US special counsel investigating Russian interference in the US election, Robert Mueller, indicted Prigozhin for using his catering company to fund the Internet Research Agency (IRA), which led the cyber war on presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 elections.

Through an NGO called the Association for Free Research and International Co-operation (Afric) and working with spin doctor Peter Bychkov, who works for Prigozhin, a plan was hatched to create a disinformation campaign that favoured the ANC and put out propaganda against the opposition DA and EFF for the 2019 vote.

“The main Russian operative who wrote the disinformation campaign is Yulia Afanaseva, a Prigozhin employee. Afanaseva has been in South Africa several times for Afric. Documents reveal plans to make an ‘EFF manifesto sucks’ video and to develop deep disinformation on both EFF leader Julius Malema and DA leader Mmusi Maimane,” the DM reported.

Political parties told the Dispatch on Wednesday they were not surprised by such efforts to undermine those considered “undesirable” by Russia.