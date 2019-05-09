Ownership battle delays new mining

Former employees of the closed Lily Mine and other community members have been camping outside its gate demanding that the new owners reopen the mine and hire them.

The gold mine outside Barberton in Mpumalanga was owned by Vantage Gold Fields when it was forced to shut and lay off over 1,300 employees

after a surface collapse on February 5 2016.

The sinking of the surface led to presumed deaths of three miners - Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyerenda and Yvonne Mnisi.

The trio were on duty when the metal container, which was used as the lamp room, was swallowed by the sinking ground.

After a relentless rescue

effort failed, the mission was abandoned due to safety and costs, according to both mine and state authorities.

Subsequent to that, the mine went under business rescue.

Now a new owner, Sikhula Sisonke Empowerment Corporation (SSC) group, claims it is being delayed from reopening the mine.

The group has accused Vantage Gold Fields of trying to hide what they have been doing wrong for years inside the mine.