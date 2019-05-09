It's IFP vs DA for the official opposition spot in KZN

The biggest battle in KwaZulu-Natal is set to be for the official opposition spot, currently being fought for by the DA and the IFP.

With 31.2% of the votes captured, the IFP was leading the battle with 19.97%, almost double the total votes it received in the 2014 general elections, while the DA lagged behind with just over 10%.

However, DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said the party was not yet worried about losing the number two spot to the IFP.

"Looking at where these votes have came from, its mainly northern KZN which is predominantly an IFP stronghold.

"For us to have over 10% from that side means we have grown enough to get votes from a predominantly IFP stronghold," Mncwango said.

He said the game changer for the DA would come when numbers from eThekwini and Msunduzi began trickling in.

"We have been informed by party agents that we have taken the biggest share of areas that are Indian-dominated in eThekwini and Msunduzi, once those numbers come the picture will become clearer but we are positive that we will retain the official opposition spot," he added.