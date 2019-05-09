Election police make R2m perlemoen bust in Cape Town

While South Africans cast their votes for a better future, criminals worked hard to destroy it.

Luckily, police patrolling to keep voting stations free of trouble stumbled on a man trying to smuggle abalone worth R2m out of the country.

The Chinese man was arrested on Wednesday when a police patrol spotted him trying to reverse a Ford Ranger out of a warehouse in Bellville, Cape Town.

According to police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana, officers thought the driver appeared suspicious and decided to stop and search his vehicle.

"At about 3.15pm they approached and searched the vehicle, upon which they recovered 16 sealed boxes of dried abalone," she said.

She said the officers then searched the warehouse and found an illegal perlemoen-processing facility.