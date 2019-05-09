DA support drops in Kouga

In a massive blow to the DA, its support has dropped by more than 10 percentage points in the Kouga municipal region, placing it firmly below the 50% mark.

Voting and the capturing of results has been completed in Kouga.

In the 2016 local government elections, the DA received about 56.6% of the vote. It has dropped to a combined average of 46% in Wednesday's national and provincial results.

Its numbers were largely taken by the emergence of the FFPlus which has grown from 0.7% to 6%,

The ANC has grown by one percentage points and is sitting at an average 41%.

The rest of the votes are spread between the EFF and Good.

While these results will not have any bearing on the DA’s control of the Kouga municipality - as it is a national and provincial election - it is an indication that the party’s support has waned.