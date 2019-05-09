Audit into double-voting accusations ordered by IEC

The Electoral Commission will urgently conduct an audit of results and votes cast in a sample of voting stations to ascertain if double-voting occurred.

The audit will cover a statistically representative sample of stations and those where complaints of double-voting were received, the IEC said on Thursday afternoon.

This decision was taken in conjunction with political parties, following controversy over the ink used to mark voters' thumbs after casting their ballots in Wednesday's election.

The final number and selection of the voting station sample for the audit would be determined with the help of expert statisticians, said the IEC. "The process was endorsed by political parties in the party liaison committee today," the commission added.

Dozens of political parties contesting the 2019 elections raised concerns about possible voter fraud amid widespread reports of irregularities by the close of voting.

The DA on Wednesday evening raised 600 concerns with the IEC, with their most pressing concern being reports of double-voting. The EFF, too, raised this concern in a letter submitted to the commission as polls across the country closed. It was the same case for Cope. The party's head of elections, Mzwandile Hleko, said they had raised concerns about the ink being easily removed.