ANC in the lead in Nelson Mandela Bay with 60% votes captured

Provisional results in Nelson Mandela Bay have placed the ANC in the lead, with 60% of the ballots captured by midday.

The ANC has received about 63 206 votes (45.42%) while the DA received 56 568 (40.65%) this far.

The EFF is trailing in third place.

These results of Nelson Mandela Bay will not, however, have any effect on the governance of the city as the May 8 elections were to elect a national government as well as provincial authorities.

The Independent Electoral Commission in Nelson Mandela Bay is hopeful that it would complete the capturing of all Bay votes by 3pm on Thursday.

IEC Bay supervisor Crosby Bacela, who was speaking at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium where the IEC had set up as it results centre, said: “I can confirm that we are now at 60% with the hope that by 3pm we will complete the process, the reason for me to say this is because all our presiding officers have submitted and we will surely finish by 3 o’clock,” Bacela said.

There were 258 voting stations in Nelson Mandela Bay.