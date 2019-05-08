‘We have been abandoned and forgotten despite democracy’

At first glance, the Cape Town town of Philadelphia is a picturesque place offering the perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.

But while the historic and immaculate Dutch Reformed Church building on the main road and surrounding cafes, curio shops and restaurants give this little town a charming character, a closer look down the road and past the cemetery reveals a tale of two communities that are still very much divided along racial and class lines.

Coloured residents who live about 3km away from the main road refer to the upper side of town as a “white people’s area”, and claim that their side of town is a “forgotten community” with no essential services such as healthcare, social services, transport or housing development despite a growing population.

Even though the country attained democracy 25 years ago, and despite the promise of a better life for all, poorer residents say they are yet to taste its fruits.

Housing remains their biggest concern and they claim that despite living in squalor there has never been any housing development in the area since the country’s first democratic election in 1994. Instead, there has been the mushrooming of backyard dwellers in every home, and an informal settlement, resulting in overcrowding in the area. The only houses are four-roomed homes built by a local factory in the 1950s.

The Western Cape’s human settlements department has, however, said that while it is aware of the presence of backyard dwellers, there is “no accessible land for development”.