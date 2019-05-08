Taiwanese fishermen rescued from burning boat off KZN coast

Sixteen Taiwanese fishermen were rescued off the coast of SA after a fire broke out, forcing the crew to abandon ship.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) was alerted to the fire on the Taiwanese fishing vessel Teng Ming Yang No. 268 before the crew was rescued by another ship at around 9am.

The ship was sinking around 1,100km south-east of Durban.

The MRCC contacted the Taipei Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC) to get more information about the ship and to see if there were any ships nearby that could go and rescue the crew members.

The MRCC contacted a ship in the vicinity, before the RCC informed them that another ship was closer and already on its way to the Teng Ming Yang, which was still burning and sinking slowly.

South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) acting CEO Sobantu Tilayi said: “South Africa’s search and rescue systems are world class and the country has yet again demonstrated its position as a leading maritime nation in the field of safety at sea.”