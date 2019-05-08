Pretoria lawyer and his father bust with trucks full of stolen cattle

Two men and a woman who were looking after cattle were attacked, tied up and kept captive while thieves stole the livestock in Mpumalanga this week.

Police said a lawyer in his thirties, together with 11 accomplices - including his father - have been arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen cattle.

The man, who has a practice in Pretoria, was arrested after police received information about the deal that had been planned. Members of the Stock Theft Unit in Middelburg then planned an operation with the assistance of other units, as well as a private security company, Anti-Crime Security Unit (ACSU).

They found two trucks fully loaded with cattle, while a third one was in the process of being loaded.