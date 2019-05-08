Noupoort rehab centre’s founder dies

The founder of the drug rehabilitation facility, Noupoort Christian Care Centre, has died after a long illness.

Pastor Sophos Nissiotis, 79, died at a Port Elizabeth hospital on Monday night after an ongoing battle with lung issues.

The rehabilitation facility he oversaw is based in the small Northern Cape town and has, over the years, attracted wide media coverage amid allegations of abuse.

Programme manager and close friend Pia Green said staff at the centre were mourning Nissiotis’s death, but vowed to continue his work.

“We had a meeting this morning [Tuesday] when the staff were all told. Many are upset at the news but we will carry on with his work,” she said.

“He was ill for about two years and battling issues with his lungs. He had been on oxygen for several years already.”

Green said Nissiotis’s death was a great loss to the centre. “It is a huge loss to us all. “I dealt with him every day for the past four years and have known him for more than 20 years.