Man gunned down in Uitenhage drive-by shooting

One person was killed and another injured in what appears to be a drive-by shooting in Uitenhage.

Dwayne Vogel, 28, was gunned down at about 9pm on Tuesday while sitting in his VW Golf GTI. His passenger was also shot and injured.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said Vogel was sitting in the driver's seat of the car which was parked in Hen Street, Rosedale.

Nkohli said the preliminary report suggest a white Isuzu bakkie approached the VW Golf and several shots were fired from the vehicle.

“It is said that the driver [Vogel] still managed to drive away from the scene, but his vehicle came to a halt at the corner of Muscovy and Kea streets, in Mountain View, where he succumbed to the three gunshot wounds he sustained.

“His passenger, a man, sustained a gunshot wound in the lower part of his body and was taken to a hospital in Port Elizabeth.”

Nkohli said the motive for the attack is unknown and nothing appeared to be stolen.

In another shooting, at about 3am on Wednesday morning, a 22-year-old man woke to gunshots outside his home in Pelican Street, Rosedale.

“He then had to seek cover as some of the bullets hit his bedroom window. After the gunshots stopped, he heard the sound of a vehicle speeding away from the scene,” Nkohli said.

No-one was injured during the incident.

Nkohli said police are investigating whether the two shootings were linked.