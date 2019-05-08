IEC, Police investigate 'suspicious' box

Military officials, IEC staff and the police were on Wednesday afternoon quick to swoop on a Helenvale residence where some community members alleged an official election box full of ballots was being kept.

Dozens of curious onlookers gathered outside the Leith Road house as officials investigated the claim.

ANC activist Henry Fillis, and his colleague Veronica Booysen, said they were the ones who alerted police to the box.

"One of children came to us and told us there's an IEC box inside that house. We called the police and they came and took the box. The IEC people came also," Booysen said.

The box, however, turned out to be a black box, with a lid, which had lists of registered DA voters as well as two toilet rolls in it.

DA activist David Adriaan said the box belonged to them.

"It blew away this morning while we were still busy setting up outside Bayview Primary [School]. Those people [where it was found] must have picked it up."