Get out and vote - residents

After casting their own votes, Nelson Mandela Bay residents took the opportunity on Wednesday to convince others to get their thumbs inked as well.

Former Scandal actress Masasa Mbangeni encouraged everyone to vote.

"Do the right thing and go and vote,” she said.

Mbangeni and her mother Nosizakele Mbangeni made voting a family affair at KwaMagxaki High School.

“It is so exciting. I came and voted with my mom. We just get joy to be able to do so. I can never get over it," she said.

Mbangeni said she had voted in every election since she turned 18 years old.

“Every time is like the first time. With my one little vote I can change the trajectory of this country.