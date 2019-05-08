Get out and vote - residents
After casting their own votes, Nelson Mandela Bay residents took the opportunity on Wednesday to convince others to get their thumbs inked as well.
Former Scandal actress Masasa Mbangeni encouraged everyone to vote.
"Do the right thing and go and vote,” she said.
Mbangeni and her mother Nosizakele Mbangeni made voting a family affair at KwaMagxaki High School.
“It is so exciting. I came and voted with my mom. We just get joy to be able to do so. I can never get over it," she said.
Mbangeni said she had voted in every election since she turned 18 years old.
“Every time is like the first time. With my one little vote I can change the trajectory of this country.
Port Elizabeth born actress @MsMasasa and her mother Nosizakele Mbangeni made voting a family affair. Masasa has encouraged everyone (who's eligible) to go out and vote. @HeraldPE #SADecides #SAElections2019 pic.twitter.com/xNYZGH4NIZ— Siyamtanda Capa (@SiyamtandaCapa) May 8, 2019
For Schauderville resident Lloyd Barry it was a case of "if you don't vote, you can't complain."
He voted at David Livingstone Secondary School on Wednesday.
“I need to vote because of [the] future [for our] children and grandchildren. Our lives have gone past now," he said. "We need to secure [the future] for our children.”
Barry said it was important to vote in order to have a say.
"[Otherwise], tomorrow you can’t complain."
First time voter, Simamkele Mpenzana, 19, of KwaNobhule says: “my vote is my voice”. #SAElection2019 #SAdecides pic.twitter.com/fiPWrnm1dl— Deneesha Pillay (@deneeshapillay) May 8, 2019
First time voter Simamkele Mpenzana, of KwaNobhule, said his vote was his voice.
“I am very excited. The reason is because the thing I want is change. I was not sure about voting but made up my mind yesterday."
"My vote counts. My vote is my voice.”
Lynn Henderson said after voting at the Londt Park Squash Club that it was wonderful to see so many people pitching up to cast their vote.
“We just hope for the right result,” she said.