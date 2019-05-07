'We don't trust the government with our millions' - Bay businessman
“We are traumatised, we have been burnt by the system and we don’t trust the government with our millions."
These were the sentiments of property developer and pastor Shenley Redlinghuis who spoke during a session specifically targeted at white business people with ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane on Monday night.
About 40 people gathered at Capellini on Cape Road, Newton Park for a session with Mabuyane ahead of the elections on Wednesday.
Redlinghuis wanted to know from Mabuyane if there was a future for him and his children in South Africa.
“Every South African is generally traumatised. I appreciate the encouragement but the dynamics have seen this particular group marginalised,” Redlinghuis said.
“I am concerned that at grassroots where do I fit into this? You speak about the ANC, and you speak about the government potentially needing us, but I am fending for myself.
"I have to feed my children, but what do I with my millions?"
Redlinghuis said he had been burnt and lost a substantial amount of money in the process of investing in the Eastern Cape.
“I don’t trust the government but I have been burnt by the system and I have lost a substantial amount of money. I need to know if there is room for me and my children?
“Is there a future for my children in South Africa or is it recommended that I move to one of these other countries?” Redlinghuis asked.
ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane said he was initially reluctant to address a group of white people.
“To me, this is a very historical moment. Even if there were five of you here."
Mabuyane said this was the second engagement of its kind, with white business, that he was addressing since he was elected as ANC provincial chair.
The other session was with white business in East London.
“When I was in that meeting (in East London) they said that there has never been a member of the ANC who addressed them and understood them.
“And I was sitting there wondering how do we develop policies that address the imbalances of the past without excluding others,” Mabuyane said.
“That meeting and this one still makes me uncomfortable because we have long declared ourselves as a non-racial society. We should not have a situation where we have a white business community.”
ANC Nelson Mandela Bay regional task team member JP Pretorious said the aim of the session was to give the smaller minority the platform to engage Mabuyane and openly air their grievances.
Pretorius said they deliberately invited professionals and white business people who were not ANC members.
“It’s not often that you find 40 white people in a room who want to engage and learn more about the ANC and politics,” Pretorius said.
“Race is a sensitive thing right now and we are trying to understand each other,” Pretorius said.
He added the session was in line with what ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa had promised with a new dawn.