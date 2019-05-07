'We don't trust the government with our millions' - Bay businessman

“We are traumatised, we have been burnt by the system and we don’t trust the government with our millions."

These were the sentiments of property developer and pastor Shenley Redlinghuis who spoke during a session specifically targeted at white business people with ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane on Monday night.

About 40 people gathered at Capellini on Cape Road, Newton Park for a session with Mabuyane ahead of the elections on Wednesday.

Redlinghuis wanted to know from Mabuyane if there was a future for him and his children in South Africa.

“Every South African is generally traumatised. I appreciate the encouragement but the dynamics have seen this particular group marginalised,” Redlinghuis said.

“I am concerned that at grassroots where do I fit into this? You speak about the ANC, and you speak about the government potentially needing us, but I am fending for myself.

"I have to feed my children, but what do I with my millions?"