PE freezer murder accused jailed for another 12 crimes

The man accused of murdering Port Elizabeth electrician Petrus Scholtz and keeping his body in a freezer, has been jailed for seven years for 12 other crimes.

Murder accused Wayne Russouw, 32, was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court on April 30 for a range of crimes including stealing of cars and fraud.

Wayne stands accused with his mother, Christine, 55, and sister, Chantell, 35, of murdering Scholtz in July 2018 and dumping his body in the bushes in Fairview.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Wayne was charged for 12 other crimes in 2018 while he was in St Albans Prison pending the murder trial.

“While in custody for the murder, detectives connected him to two cases of fraud in the Humewood area, one case of fraud in the Walmer area, two cases of stealing vehicles and six cases of theft,” she said.

“He was arrested for these cases in July 2018 and subsequently pleaded guilty to the 12 charges against him.”

Janse van Rensburg said Wayne would effectively serve seven years in total in jail while the murder trial continues.

Scholtz’s severely beaten body - with his head wrapped in cling film and his hands and feet bound - was discovered on a gravel road in Fairview on July 19.

Wayne, Christine and Chantell were subsequently arrested for the murder, along with co-accused Ronald Swartz, 25 – who already has convictions for robbery and housebreaking.

Christine and Chantell were subsequently released on bail while Swartz and Wayne remain in custody after their bail was denied in September 2018.

Magistrate Thuli Betela said Russouw and Swartz had failed to prove they were not flight risks - as neither had a permanent address, nor that they would not interfere with or intimidate state witnesses.

It is alleged that Scholtz, who worked for Peter White Electrical in Summerstrand, was lured to their home in Woltemade Street, Kabega Park, under false pretenses on July 16 where he was attacked, robbed and killed.

After Russouw allegedly tied Scholtz’s hands and feet together, he and Swartz allegedly put his body in a chest freezer.

After the murder, Wayne and Chantell allegedly went to Cash Crusaders where they are believed to have sold some of Scholtz’s tools.

The Russouws were arrested on July 20 and Scholtz’s work bakkie, which he was driving at the time, was retrieved from a chop shop in North End the following day.

Both Chantell and Swartz claimed Russouw had threatened to kill them if they went to the police.

All four are due to reappear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court on May 31 for the murder.